Karnataka offers 50% discount on unpaid e-challans before Lok Adalat
India
Karnataka is offering a 50% discount on unpaid traffic e-challan fines and some transport penalties from June 21 to July 10.
If you've got outstanding violations (police cases up to May 2026 or transport department issues from 1991-2022), you can clear them at half price.
This move, suggested by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, aims to help people settle their dues before the National Lok Adalat on July 11.
Karnataka clears 20 day payment window
Previous waivers in late 2025 sorted out over 77 lakh cases and brought in nearly ₹201 crore, but there's still ₹2,827 crore left unpaid.
The Finance Department has cleared this new scheme, giving motorists a quick, 20-day window to pay up and wipe the slate clean, so if you've been putting it off, now's your chance!