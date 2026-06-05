Karnataka offers 50% discount on unpaid e-challans before Lok Adalat India Jun 05, 2026

Karnataka is offering a 50% discount on unpaid traffic e-challan fines and some transport penalties from June 21 to July 10.

If you've got outstanding violations (police cases up to May 2026 or transport department issues from 1991-2022), you can clear them at half price.

This move, suggested by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, aims to help people settle their dues before the National Lok Adalat on July 11.