Karnataka on track to send 3,500 cusecs to Tamil Nadu
Karnataka is on track to meet the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order to send 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu by August 7.
Recent rainfall has boosted river inflows, so water releases picked up speed.
By Tuesday morning, a cumulative release of 17,936 cusecs had already reached Tamil Nadu since August 2.
Kabini full, combined inflows 55,668 cusecs
The rain didn't just help with the water release. It also showed the Kabini reservoir reaching full capacity, while the KRS reservoir was also receiving healthy inflows.
At 6pm on Tuesday, the combined inflow into the Harangi, Hemavathi, Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini reservoirs stood at 55,668 cusecs.
Karnataka at 35% monsoon rainfall
Even with this progress, Karnataka has only received about 35% of its usual monsoon rain so far.
By the end of July, this meant very little water could be sent downstream (just 3.6 tmc ft instead of the expected 40 tmc ft),
but now the state is working hard to make up for lost time and support Tamil Nadu through its shortage.