Karnataka passes law to curb honor killings and caste violence India Apr 10, 2026

Big update from Karnataka: there's a new law seeking to curb honor killings and violence against couples who marry outside their caste.

The bill, called the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition (Eva Nammava, Eva Nammava) Bill, 2026, was just passed and addresses caste-based discrimination and violence against young adults exercising their constitutional right to choose a life partner.