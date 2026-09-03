Karnataka pauses Parks Preservation Act amendment after Lalbagh protests

The amendment would have opened the door for things like a 17-km tunnel road project connecting Hebbal and Central Silk Board, affecting around six acres of Lalbagh land temporarily and one acre permanently, raising fears about losing green spaces and heritage sites.

Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara rejected the interpretation that the government was seeking to take five per cent of Lalbagh itself or a fixed five-acre portion of the botanical garden for the tunnel road project, and said the provisions on lease, sale, gift would be reconsidered.

Chief Minister Shivakumar said pulling back shows they are listening and want decisions out in the open.