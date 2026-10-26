Karnataka pauses sugarcane price decision until Ramesh Chand committee visit

Shivakumar asked farmers to be patient, saying decisions need input from all sides: All stakeholders need to jointly find solutions to the problems of the sugarcane growers and the sugar industry. Nothing will be achieved by blaming anyone.

He also pointed out that past policies have put pressure on state finances (like ₹300 crore spent earlier), and Minister Shivanand Patil said, "We have taken measures to introduce transparency in sugar factories and markets. APMCs have introduced 22 weighbridges near sugar factories. We will set up more such units, if needed," going forward.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Chunappa Pujeri is pushing for a quick price hike to at least ₹1,000 per metric ton.