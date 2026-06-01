Karnataka Police ban unapproved media comments and online posts
Karnataka Police just rolled out a new rule: officers can't talk to the media or post official information online without getting a green light first.
The move, announced by top cop Dr. MA Saleem, is all about protecting investigations, keeping court cases fair, and stopping rumors before they start.
Official statements restricted, unauthorized sharing banned
Now, only certain officers at the state, range, city, district, and special unit levels can make official statements.
Everyone else needs written permission for interviews or social media posts.
Sharing things like crime scene pictures or internal plans is strictly off-limits.
Breaking these rules could mean facing disciplinary action or even legal trouble, though field officers can still give emergency updates, as long as they let the right people know first.