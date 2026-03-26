Karnataka professor beaten with chappals after proposing to student 

A controversial incident unfolded at Sri Siddhartha Medical College (SSMC) in Karnataka 's Tumkur when an assistant professor proposed to a female student in front of his class. The proposal, which was filmed by students, ended with the professor being physically assaulted by students. The college, owned by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, has since suspended the professor involved.

Twitter Post Video shows assault In a Bengaluru medical college classroom at T Begur, Nelamangala, a professor proposes to a female student. She objects strongly. Moments later, she and her classmates beat up the professor.

pic.twitter.com/L4kQlvo7u7 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 26, 2026

Proposal fallout Professor hands out chocolates before proposal In a video of the incident, the professor, identified as Abdul, is heard saying, I could not resist the immense love given by the batch...and I shall distribute chocolates to the entire batch. He then said, "I love you" to a female student. After this public declaration, students confronted him and demanded he speak with their principal.

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Alleged proposal Both sides denied allegations During the confrontation, the professor claimed that the female student had proposed to him first and he had proof. "Didn't you say 'I love you?'" he asked her, adding that there is even CCTV footage to back him up. The student denied making such a proposal and demanded to see the CCTV footage as proof. However, she refused to engage further when the professor said he would talk to her later.

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