Karnataka professor beaten with chappals after proposing to student
What's the story
A controversial incident unfolded at Sri Siddhartha Medical College (SSMC) in Karnataka's Tumkur when an assistant professor proposed to a female student in front of his class. The proposal, which was filmed by students, ended with the professor being physically assaulted by students. The college, owned by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, has since suspended the professor involved.
Twitter Post
Video shows assault
In a Bengaluru medical college classroom at T Begur, Nelamangala, a professor proposes to a female student. She objects strongly. Moments later, she and her classmates beat up the professor.— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 26, 2026
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Proposal fallout
Professor hands out chocolates before proposal
In a video of the incident, the professor, identified as Abdul, is heard saying, I could not resist the immense love given by the batch...and I shall distribute chocolates to the entire batch. He then said, "I love you" to a female student. After this public declaration, students confronted him and demanded he speak with their principal.
Alleged proposal
Both sides denied allegations
During the confrontation, the professor claimed that the female student had proposed to him first and he had proof. "Didn't you say 'I love you?'" he asked her, adding that there is even CCTV footage to back him up. The student denied making such a proposal and demanded to see the CCTV footage as proof. However, she refused to engage further when the professor said he would talk to her later.
Assault aftermath
Students physically assaulted the professor
After the confrontation, the professor left the classroom but asked students to have chocolates he had brought. This gesture did little to quell tensions as other students confronted him and a scuffle ensued. In another video from campus, the female student is seen hitting the professor with her footwear while others physically assaulted him. The professor was also chased across campus and assaulted again near his car. The college has suspended the professor and a case has been registered.