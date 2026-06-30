Karnataka proposes 1,500km Bengaluru no-vending zones to improve pedestrian safety
India
Bengaluru might soon see 1,500km of its roads turned into no-vending zones, as the Karnataka government looks for ways to ease traffic and make walking safer.
This idea was discussed in a meeting led by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and will involve input from Town Vending Committees to stay fair and legal under the Street Vendors Act.
Krishna Byre Gowda promises vending areas
Minister Gowda says vendors who lose their spots won't be left hanging: plans include setting up new designated vending areas.
Locals are split: some are glad about less congestion, while others worry about how vendors will cope.
The government promises more discussions before making anything final, aiming for a solution that works for everyone in the city.