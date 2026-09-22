Karnataka reaches out to patients after fake cancer drug bust
After a counterfeit-drug bust involving fake cancer drugs in Karnataka, the health department is now reaching out to patients who might have unknowingly received these medicines at private hospitals.
The fallout has already seen licenses revoked for 16 retail and wholesale pharmaceutical firms and suspensions for eight more, as officials work to keep affected patients safe.
Karnataka seeks Pfizer, legal action possible
To get to the bottom of things, Karnataka has asked Pfizer for help in spotting fake drugs but hasn't heard back yet.
Now, the Union government is involved, and legal action against those responsible is on the table under Section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Plus, a big health conclave in Bengaluru this October will bring together experts from across India to discuss and debate but take some strong decisions to tackle issues like counterfeit drugs across the country.