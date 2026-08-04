Karnataka records 29% monsoon deficit with 357mm rainfall
India
Karnataka got 29% less rain than normal this monsoon season (June 1-August 4, 2026), getting just 357mm instead of the usual 506mm.
Even though early August saw a brief burst (rainfall was actually up by 39%), the overall numbers are still down, according to the state's disaster management authority.
South interior Karnataka down 40%
The shortfall hit hardest in South Interior Karnataka (down by 40%), but other regions like Malnad and coastal areas also saw big drops.
Out of all districts, only four matched their normal rainfall; Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, and Kodagu were among the many facing deficits.
Most taluks across the state also missed out on their usual share of rain this year.