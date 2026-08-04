Karnataka releases Kabini water, Tamil Nadu's Hogenakkal records 18,000 cusecs

Good news for Tamil Nadu: after months of dry riverbeds, water from Karnataka's Kabini Reservoir has reached Hogenakkal.

The flow picked up fast: Karnataka initially released 5,000 cusecs from Kabini, later raising it to 10,000 and 25,000 cusecs; Hogenakkal recorded 18,000 cusecs on August 4.

This is a huge relief for everyone who's been watching the Cauvery run low after a long dry spell.