Karnataka releases Kabini water, Tamil Nadu's Hogenakkal records 18,000 cusecs
India
Good news for Tamil Nadu: after months of dry riverbeds, water from Karnataka's Kabini Reservoir has reached Hogenakkal.
The flow picked up fast: Karnataka initially released 5,000 cusecs from Kabini, later raising it to 10,000 and 25,000 cusecs; Hogenakkal recorded 18,000 cusecs on August 4.
This is a huge relief for everyone who's been watching the Cauvery run low after a long dry spell.
Dharmapuri bans bathing, pauses coracle rides
With the river finally flowing strong again, Dharmapuri officials have banned bathing and paused coracle rides to keep things safe.
Local farmers say they're anxiously awaiting the water release, even if it took a while to arrive.
Officials are keeping an eye on things as more water is expected to go up.