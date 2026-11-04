Karnataka rules could close 25,000 preschools, jeopardize 450,000 women's livelihoods
India
Karnataka's existing preschool regulations might force more than 25,000 small preschools to shut down, putting about 450,000 women's livelihoods on the line.
The big issue? The existing rules require things like 30-year leases and large classroom sizes: standards that just don't fit smaller, community-based centers.
Karnataka Council of Preschools urges reform
The Karnataka Council of Preschools (KCPS) is urging the government to rethink these strict guidelines so working families don't lose access to affordable child care.
They're also pushing for an easier online registration process and a more flexible approach that actually works for smaller schools.
KCPS says, without these changes, fees could go up and early education options could shrink for middle-class families.