Karnataka schools likely to remain open during Cauvery bandh
Karnataka schools are likely to remain open this Thursday, even though a statewide bandh is proposed for Thursday, August 13, over the Cauvery water dispute.
School leaders had first planned to close for the day, worried about teacher shortages and class disruptions, but changed their minds.
Now, staff are being asked to wear black ribbons as a sign of support, though each school can still decide what's safest based on their local situation.
Schools encouraged to discuss Cauvery dispute
Instead of just another regular day, schools are being encouraged to talk with students about why the Cauvery water issue matters.
Activities might include discussions on the dispute's history, Karnataka's dependence on the river, court decisions, and ideas for saving water.
Students could also make posters or write letters about fair water sharing, helping everyone understand what's at stake while staying safe in class.