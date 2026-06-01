Karnataka schools see protests after government allows hijabs in classrooms
Karnataka's schools are seeing protests after the state government decided to allow religious symbols like hijabs in classrooms.
This move reverses the BJP government's 2022 directive and has sparked concerns that it could bring back old tensions between different groups.
Hindu groups launch saffron shawl campaign
Hindu organizations, including Sri Rama Sena, kicked off a saffron shawl campaign by handing out shawls at schools to show their opposition.
They feel the new policy amounts to appeasement politics and could reignite religious divisions.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah explained that hijabs, turbans, and sacred threads are allowed, but saffron shawls aren't.
Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Congress-led government of playing vote-bank politics, keeping debates about religious attire alive in Karnataka's schools.