Karnataka schools see protests after government allows hijabs in classrooms

Hindu groups launch saffron shawl campaign

Hindu organizations, including Sri Rama Sena, kicked off a saffron shawl campaign by handing out shawls at schools to show their opposition.

They feel the new policy amounts to appeasement politics and could reignite religious divisions.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah explained that hijabs, turbans, and sacred threads are allowed, but saffron shawls aren't.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Congress-led government of playing vote-bank politics, keeping debates about religious attire alive in Karnataka's schools.