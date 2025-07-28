Next Article
Karnataka scraps plan for 2,500 public EV charging stations
Karnataka just called off its plan to build 2,500 public EV charging stations across the state.
Even though over one lakh new EVs hit the roads this year, the project couldn't get private partners on board after multiple rounds of tenders.
Only 100 stations will be funded now
This is a setback for EV users, especially outside Bengaluru where public chargers are already scarce.
Most people still rely on home charging since many government sites don't fit real-world needs.
Now, instead of a massive rollout, the state will fund just 100 new stations—making it clear that smarter planning is needed to keep up with Karnataka's fast-growing electric vehicle scene.