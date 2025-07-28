'Exercise Suraksha Chakra': Massive disaster response drill starts tomorrow

pal implications of the IPL 202g.namely, the 2023 IPL final will be

Things kick off with a symposium on July 29 in New Delhi.

Next comes a tabletop simulation—basically, agencies walk through "what if" scenarios—on July 30.

The big finale: a full-on field drill across 11 districts of Delhi and additional districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana (think Delhi, Noida, Gurugram) on August 1.

You might spot more emergency vehicles than usual that day—but don't worry, it's just practice to help everyone respond faster and smarter when real disasters strike.