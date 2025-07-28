Next Article
4 students hospitalized after teacher's punishing workout
Four Class 12 girls at Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Jharkhand were hospitalized after being made to do 200 sit-ups as punishment for arriving late.
The intense exercise caused some of them to faint and vomit, and two were already fasting for the holy Shravan month, which made things worse.
Thankfully, their condition is now stable.
Investigation launched
The District Education Officer has launched an investigation into the teacher's actions and assured strict steps if any wrongdoing is found.
Local MLA Mangal Kalindi visited the students in hospital and urged doctors to give them extra care, especially since fasting may have contributed to their health scare.