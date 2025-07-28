4 students hospitalized after teacher's punishing workout India Jul 28, 2025

Four Class 12 girls at Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Jharkhand were hospitalized after being made to do 200 sit-ups as punishment for arriving late.

The intense exercise caused some of them to faint and vomit, and two were already fasting for the holy Shravan month, which made things worse.

Thankfully, their condition is now stable.