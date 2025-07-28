'Blood and water...': Jaishankar on Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack
After the recent Pahalgam attack, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar introduced a tough new plan in Parliament to deal with cross-border terrorism.
The "new normal" strategy is all about treating terrorists as terrorists (not just proxies), responding strongly to attacks, keeping nuclear threats off the table, focusing talks only on terror issues, and making it clear that "blood and water cannot flow together."
No major calls between Modi, Trump during crisis: Jaishankar
Jaishankar said this approach shows India's united stand against terrorism.
He also cleared up rumors about US involvement during India-Pakistan tensions—there was no mediation and no major calls between PM Modi and President Trump during the crisis.
Addressing some confusion, he firmly denied that trade talks had anything to do with military decisions, stressing that India acts independently on these matters.