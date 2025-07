With so much rain, flood risks are up. Over 50 dams are on high alert as water levels rise—29 are already full. The state has called in extra disaster response teams just in case things get worse.

More heavy rain expected soon

IMD says Gujarat isn't out of the woods yet; more heavy rain is expected soon.

With reservoirs nearly full and recent downpours hitting places like Ahmedabad and Kheda, everyone's watching for possible floods or disruptions.

Stay safe and keep an eye on updates!