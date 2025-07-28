SC pauses order to cut apple orchards on forest land

Petitioners say no environmental impact assessment was done

Farmers and activists say chopping thousands of apple trees—especially during monsoon—could trigger landslides, harm wildlife, and wreck local livelihoods in Himachal's sensitive hills.

Over 3,800 trees were already cut by mid-July, with plans for many more before the Supreme Court stepped in.

Petitioners argued that no environmental impact assessment was done, putting both people's incomes and the region's fragile environment at risk.