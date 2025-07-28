After roads, Delhi to fix footpaths along major routes
Delhi's government is about to fix up over 200km of footpaths on big roads like Noida Link Road and Ring Road, starting just after monsoon season.
The goal? Make walking safer and easier for everyone.
It's all part of a bigger push to upgrade the city's streets.
One project for everything
Instead of fixing roads, drains, and signs separately (which usually means endless construction), the PWD is rolling everything into one big project.
Contractors will handle it all—footpaths, roads, drains, signage—and keep things in shape for up to five years.
This should mean smoother work and fewer headaches for everyone moving around the city.
PWD plans to overhaul major routes
PWD already manages 1,400km of Delhi's main roads and plans to fix another 400km this year with pothole filling and resurfacing.
They're also asking the central government for ₹950 crore to help overhaul major routes like Ring Road and Barapullah Road.
For now, cleaning duties still stay with the city's municipal team.