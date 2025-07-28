Next Article
Odisha minister files complaint after losing ₹25L in land fraud
Odisha's Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra, has filed a police complaint after losing ₹25 lakh in an alleged land fraud.
The issue dates back four to five years, when Patra paid a local resident for a plot that never materialized—neither the land nor his money was returned.
Personal issue from his days as company director
Patra emphasized this is a personal issue from his days as a company director: "It was an old case... As he neither provided a land parcel nor returned the money, I have lodged a complaint."
Police are now searching for the accused and say they're working to resolve things quickly.