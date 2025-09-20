How Trump's H-1B fee hike could affect US healthcare system

The Trump administration has announced a staggering increase in the annual fee for H-1B visas , raising it by $100,000. The move is likely to have severe implications for the US healthcare system, as over 30% of medical residents in the country are international graduates. Currently, around 10,000 out of 43,000 residency spots are occupied by H-1B visa holders.

Staffing crisis Visa costs surge, risking patient care Previously, H-1B visa fees were less than $5,000. This massive increase could deter hospitals from sponsoring these visas for residents with an annual salary of around $55,000. The change could worsen the already existing staffing shortages in the US healthcare system and compromise patient care. "No longer will you put trainees on an H-1B visa — it's just not economic anymore," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

Application impact Program now seems feasible only for high-value roles The new policy significantly raises costs for employers, making the H-1B program feasible only for high-value roles. The administration has yet to decide whether the $100,000 fee will be charged up front or annually. Visa quotas remain unchanged at 65,000 for regular applicants and 20,000 for advanced degree holders. However, officials expect a drop in applications due to these high costs.

Business impact IT firms likely to be most affected India is the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas, accounting for 71% of approvals last year. The new fee could impact IT firms such as Infosys, TCS, and Wipro that send junior and mid-level engineers to the US for projects. Amazon leads with 10,044 H-1B visa holders, followed by TCS (5,505), Microsoft (5,189), Meta (5,123), Apple (4,202), Google (4,181), Deloitte (2,353), Infosys (2,004), Wipro (1,523), and Tech Mahindra Americas (951).