Trump's $15B defamation lawsuit against NYT and Penguin dismissed

A US judge has struck down President Donald Trump 's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and Penguin Random House, with the option to refile an amended complaint. The lawsuit was dismissed by US District Judge Steven Merryday in Florida, who found the complaint "decidedly improper" and filled with "vituperation and invective." He said it violated civil procedure rules for being overly lengthy without getting to the point.

Complaint critique Lawsuit 'decidedly improper and impermissible' Judge Merryday slammed Trump's complaint for being excessively detailed and repetitive, noting it took up 85 pages with only two counts of defamation. He said the complaint was "decidedly improper and impermissible" even under a lenient interpretation of Rule 8. The judge's order didn't address the truth of allegations or validity of claims but emphasized that a complaint isn't a place for tedious aggregation of evidence or arguments.

Lawsuit details Trump's lawsuit focused on specific articles Trump's lawsuit focused on articles published by The New York Times and Penguin Random House. The articles discussed his role on The Apprentice and content from the book Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success. Trump argued he was wrongly portrayed as being "discovered" for the show, despite his pre-existing fame.

Allegations Trump accused The New York Times of partisan reporting The lawsuit alleged that reporting in the book described Trump's inheritance as a result of "fraudulent tax evasion schemes." It further claimed his father manipulated federal programs to build his fortune. Other allegations included false reporting on Trump's school conduct, real estate deal values, and investigations for mafia ties and money laundering. The lawsuit accused The New York Times of betraying journalistic ideals and being a "mouthpiece" for the Democratic party.