Cyberattack on airport systems causes major disruptions at European airports

A cyberattack on a service provider for check-in and boarding systems has caused major disruptions at several European airports, including London 's Heathrow, Brussels , and Berlin. The incident led to massive flight delays and cancellations, affecting thousands of passengers across Europe. Collins Aerospace, the company behind the affected systems globally, is still facing technical issues due to the attack.

Travel alerts Brussels Airport reverts to manual processes Heathrow Airport has warned departing passengers to expect delays and advised them to check their flight status regularly. Meanwhile, Brussels Airport confirmed that its automated services were down, forcing staff to revert to manual processes for passenger handling. "This has a large impact on the flight schedule and will unfortunately, cause delays and cancellations of flights," the airport said.

Check-in delays Passengers traveling from affected airports warned to confirm travel plans Berlin Airport also confirmed longer waiting times at check-in due to the cyberattack. "Due to a technical issue at a system provider operating across Europe, there are longer waiting times at check-in," it said on its website. Passengers traveling from affected airports were advised to confirm their travel plans with airlines before heading to the airport.

Unaffected airports Frankfurt Airport reports normal operations Despite the widespread disruptions, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said there were no threats to the country's airports. "Information on the situation is being continuously gathered, and Polish authorities are in contact with authorities in other countries," Gawkowski wrote on X. Frankfurt Airport, Germany's largest airport, also reported normal operations without any impact from the cyberattack.