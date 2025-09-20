Trump's H-1B fee will drive start-ups to India: Amitabh Kant
What's the story
Amitabh Kant, the former G20 Sherpa and ex-CEO of NITI Aayog, has reacted to US President Donald Trump's new H-1B visa policy. In a social media post on X, Kant said that the $100,000 annual fee for each H-1B visa worker would stifle innovation in the US while boosting it in India. He said that by shutting its doors to global talent, America is shifting labs and start-ups to Indian cities like Bangalore, Pune, Gurugram, and Hyderabad.
Innovation boost
Opportunity for India to move toward 'Viksit Bharat'
Kant emphasized that India's top doctors, engineers, scientists, and innovators now have a chance to contribute to the country's development. He said this move is an opportunity for India to move toward Viksit Bharat (developed India). The H-1B visa program has been instrumental for Indian professionals in the US tech industry. Last year, India accounted for 71% of approved H-1B visa beneficiaries, according to government data.
Policy impact
Trump's executive order seeks to curb program abuse
Trump's executive order seeks to curb program abuse and give preference to American workers. The order applies to new and renewal applications and introduces a "gold card" program for wealthy investors, requiring an investment of up to $2 million for expedited visas. Major tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta have already received thousands of H-1B approvals under the old rules.
Industry effect
New rules could impact America's healthcare, tech sectors
The new rules, which come into effect from September 21, could have a major impact on America's healthcare, higher education, and technology sectors. The changes are likely to face legal challenges, but if they survive, companies hiring skilled international workers would be required to pay $100,000 annually per employee under the visa program. This fee is applicable for both new and renewal applications.
Twitter Post
'America's loss will be India's gain'
Donald Trump’s 100,000 H-1B fee will choke U.S. innovation, and turbocharge India’s. By slamming the door on global talent, America pushes the next wave of labs, patents, innovation and startups to Bangalore and Hyderabad, Pune and Gurgaon . India’s finest Doctors, engineers,…— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) September 20, 2025
Global shift
Kant says India can fill innovation gap left by US
Kant's statement comes as a strong endorsement of India's potential to fill the innovation gap left by the US. He said, "America's loss will be India's gain," adding that India has some of the best doctors, engineers, scientists, and innovators who can contribute to its growth. The H-1B visa program has been a key route for Indian engineers shaping the US technology industry.