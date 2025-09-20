Trump's H-1B fee will drive start-ups to India: Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant , the former G20 Sherpa and ex-CEO of NITI Aayog , has reacted to US President Donald Trump 's new H-1B visa policy. In a social media post on X, Kant said that the $100,000 annual fee for each H-1B visa worker would stifle innovation in the US while boosting it in India. He said that by shutting its doors to global talent, America is shifting labs and start-ups to Indian cities like Bangalore, Pune, Gurugram, and Hyderabad.

Innovation boost Opportunity for India to move toward 'Viksit Bharat' Kant emphasized that India's top doctors, engineers, scientists, and innovators now have a chance to contribute to the country's development. He said this move is an opportunity for India to move toward Viksit Bharat (developed India). The H-1B visa program has been instrumental for Indian professionals in the US tech industry. Last year, India accounted for 71% of approved H-1B visa beneficiaries, according to government data.

Policy impact Trump's executive order seeks to curb program abuse Trump's executive order seeks to curb program abuse and give preference to American workers. The order applies to new and renewal applications and introduces a "gold card" program for wealthy investors, requiring an investment of up to $2 million for expedited visas. Major tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta have already received thousands of H-1B approvals under the old rules.

Industry effect New rules could impact America's healthcare, tech sectors The new rules, which come into effect from September 21, could have a major impact on America's healthcare, higher education, and technology sectors. The changes are likely to face legal challenges, but if they survive, companies hiring skilled international workers would be required to pay $100,000 annually per employee under the visa program. This fee is applicable for both new and renewal applications.

Twitter Post 'America's loss will be India's gain' Donald Trump’s 100,000 H-1B fee will choke U.S. innovation, and turbocharge India’s. By slamming the door on global talent, America pushes the next wave of labs, patents, innovation and startups to Bangalore and Hyderabad, Pune and Gurgaon . India’s finest Doctors, engineers,… — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) September 20, 2025