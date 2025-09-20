How US lawmakers reacted to Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee

United States President Donald Trump has announced a major overhaul of the H-1B visa program. The changes include a steep fee hike from the current $2,000-$5,000 to $100,000 per petition for foreign workers. The move has been criticized by lawmakers and Indian community leaders who warn it could cripple America's tech sector and hurt its global competitiveness.

Political backlash Fee hike 'reckless,' says US Congressman Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi called the $100,000 fee "reckless," saying it would cut US off from high-skilled workers. He said these workers have fueled innovation and launched businesses employing millions of Americans. Ajay Bhutoria, a former advisor to ex-President Joe Biden, called the plan "staggering" and warned it could drive talent away from Silicon Valley to Canada and Europe.

Economic impact 'Very unfortunate' decision, say experts Khanderao Kand of the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies called the decision "very unfortunate," especially for US-educated STEM graduates. David J. Bier from the Cato Institute pointed out that Indian H-1B professionals have contributed massively to America's economy through taxes and services. He slammed the decision as "demonization & discrimination."