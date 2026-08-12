Karnataka seeks Israel partnerships to strengthen digital defenses and talent
Karnataka is exploring partnerships with Israel to strengthen its digital defenses, focusing on new tech, talent, and protecting critical systems.
At the recent Karnataka-Israel Cyber Dialogue 2026, 10 Israeli cybersecurity companies shared their innovations with local startups and businesses, part of the state's push to make cybersecurity a key priority in today's digital world.
CySecK leads cyber awareness and training
The state is leaning into its strong startup culture and skilled tech workforce, with CySecK leading awareness drives and skill-building programs.
There are also exchanges with places like Tel Aviv University. Plus, Bengaluru might host Cybertech, a major global cybersecurity event, which could put Karnataka on the international map for all things cyber.
Recommendations from these talks will help shape future policies.