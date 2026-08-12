Karnataka split over Vatal Nagaraj's bandh protesting Cauvery release
India
Karnataka is seeing mixed reactions to a planned statewide bandh on August 13, called to protest the order for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
While Kannada Chaluvali Vatal party founder and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj is leading the push for the shutdown, many Kannada groups have backed out, saying recent rains and better reservoir levels make a bandh less urgent.
Karnataka school staff wear black badges
School staff will wear black badges in solidarity, but classes will go on as usual.
The chief minister has asked for calm and promised that drinking water and farmers' needs will come first.
Essential services like banks and government offices are set to remain open even if the bandh goes ahead.