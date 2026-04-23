Karnataka SSLC 2026 results see record 94.10% pass rate
India
Karnataka just announced its Class 10 (SSLC) results for 2026, and it's a record-breaker: 94.10% of students passed this year!
That's a massive leap from last year's 66.14%.
Over 865,000 students took the exams across the state, making this one of the best years ever for Karnataka board results.
Girls lead Karnataka SSLC results
Girls outperformed boys with an impressive pass rate of 96.18%, while boys scored 91.94%.
Aided schools also did well with a 92.44% pass percentage.
If you appeared for these exams, you can check your scores online at karresults.nic.in or on KSEAB's official sites. Just log in and see how you did!