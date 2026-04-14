Karnataka SSLC results expected in June, watch KSEAB websites
India
Waiting for your Karnataka SSLC Exam two results? KSEAB is expected to announce them in June, though the exact date isn't out yet.
Last year, results dropped on June 13, so keep an eye on kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in around that time.
How to check results at karresults.nic.in
To see your results, head to karresults.nic.in and enter your registration number and date of birth.
You'll need at least 33 marks in each subject (and a total of 33%) to pass.
If you don't make the cut, don't stress: supplementary exams will be available so you can try again.