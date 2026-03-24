Karnataka: Student dies by suicide after losing money in online
India
A 21-year-old MBBS student Anishkar from Bidar's BRIMS Medical College died by suicide last night after losing about ₹80,000 to online games and struggling to repay borrowed money.
He was found dead in his hostel room, and police say WhatsApp chats showed his distress was linked to gaming.
Investigation underway
Police are now recovering deleted data from Anishkar's phone to find out which apps were involved.
His parents will be filing a complaint, and an investigation is underway.
Experts warn that excessive gaming, especially when it leads to financial trouble, can seriously harm mental health and increase suicidal thoughts among young people.