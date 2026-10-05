Karnataka targets $1tn by 2047, expands Bengaluru transit by 2037

The roadmap includes a 270-kilometer rapid-transit network connecting Bengaluru with Tumakuru, Mysuru, and Kolar Gold Fields to help cut down traffic jams.

There's also talk of high-speed trains from Mumbai to Bengaluru and Mysuru, plus nine new industrial townships and an AI City inspired by Singapore.

To keep up with growth, Karnataka is planning better roads and water systems, like recycling treated wastewater, to meet the city's future needs.