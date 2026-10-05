Karnataka targets $1tn by 2047, expands Bengaluru transit by 2037
India
Karnataka just dropped some huge plans for Bengaluru's future.
The state wants to boost metro lines to 312km and add 72km to the suburban rail by 2037, all part of a bigger vision to hit a $1 trillion economy by 2047.
Bengaluru plans 270km transit
The roadmap includes a 270-kilometer rapid-transit network connecting Bengaluru with Tumakuru, Mysuru, and Kolar Gold Fields to help cut down traffic jams.
There's also talk of high-speed trains from Mumbai to Bengaluru and Mysuru, plus nine new industrial townships and an AI City inspired by Singapore.
To keep up with growth, Karnataka is planning better roads and water systems, like recycling treated wastewater, to meet the city's future needs.