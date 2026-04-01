Karnataka tenant barred from pool and gym by 1-RK/1-BHK rule
A tenant in a Karnataka housing society was suddenly told they can't use the pool or gym because of a new rule targeting one-RK and one-BHK residents.
The decision came as a surprise, especially since the tenant pays high rent and full maintenance fees, and the policy only started after they moved in.
Tenant's Reddit post sparks amenities debate
After sharing their story on Reddit, the tenant sparked a lively debate about what's actually fair in housing societies.
Some people mentioned that extra membership fees for amenities are sometimes required, but this wasn't an option here.
Others suggested checking legal documents or reaching out to housing authorities if society rules seem off.
The whole episode highlights how access to shared spaces is still a hot topic, and that it's worth speaking up if something doesn't feel right.