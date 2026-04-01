Karnataka tenant barred from pool and gym by 1-RK/1-BHK rule

Tenant's Reddit post sparks amenities debate

After sharing their story on Reddit, the tenant sparked a lively debate about what's actually fair in housing societies.

Some people mentioned that extra membership fees for amenities are sometimes required, but this wasn't an option here.

Others suggested checking legal documents or reaching out to housing authorities if society rules seem off.

The whole episode highlights how access to shared spaces is still a hot topic, and that it's worth speaking up if something doesn't feel right.