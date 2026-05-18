Karnataka tightens safety rules after tourist killed at Dubare camp

Eshwar B Khandre bans elephant contact

Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has banned all close contact with elephants, so no more selfies, feeding, or bathing sessions.

Tourists now have to stay at least 100 feet away while watching elephant bathing at captive elephant camps across Karnataka.

Plus, officials are drafting strict safety guidelines for all camps since, as Khandre put it, even trained elephants can act unpredictably.