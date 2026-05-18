Karnataka tightens safety rules after tourist killed at Dubare camp
India
After a heartbreaking accident where a tourist was killed by elephants at Dubare Elephant Camp, Karnataka is making big changes to keep visitors safe.
The 33-year-old Jyunesh from Chennai lost her life when two elephants got into a fight during a bathing session and one accidentally fell on her.
Eshwar B Khandre bans elephant contact
Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has banned all close contact with elephants, so no more selfies, feeding, or bathing sessions.
Tourists now have to stay at least 100 feet away while watching elephant bathing at captive elephant camps across Karnataka.
Plus, officials are drafting strict safety guidelines for all camps since, as Khandre put it, even trained elephants can act unpredictably.