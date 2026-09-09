Karnataka to challenge 6,000 cusecs Cauvery order in Supreme Court
Karnataka is not happy about being told to send 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, starting September 9.
The state government has decided to take the fight to the Supreme Court after the order was confirmed by national authorities on September 8.
Water Resources Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy shared this update after the matter was discussed at length with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Karnataka prioritizes drinking water amid shortage
Karnataka says it is facing a serious water shortage and needs to prioritize drinking water and refilling dried-up lakes over sending more water downstream.
Chaluvarayaswamy explained, "We will also speak to him on the issue," echoing advice from former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Karnataka feels this order only makes things tougher, while Tamil Nadu keeps asking for its share.