Karnataka to change laws to tackle fake alcohol, CH-4 smuggling

New tax system planned

This isn't just about lost revenue, Timmapur points out that substances like CH-4 powder, smuggled in from other states, are seriously risky and not meant for drinking.

Just 1 kilo can make a whole drum of fake alcohol. Seizures have been reported in Raichur.

To fix this, Karnataka might push for CH-4 to be banned under national drug laws or create its own strict rules and task force.

Plus, a new tax system based on alcohol content (not price) is planned; the government is also introducing blockchain tracking and geo-fenced e-locks to curb illegal transport, and the overall reforms are intended to raise state revenue.