Karnataka to change laws to tackle fake alcohol, CH-4 smuggling
Karnataka is gearing up for some big changes to fight illegal liquor sales.
Excise Minister R B Timmapur says the state's 60-year-old laws just aren't cutting it anymore, especially with people reselling legal booze;
the allegation that dangerous mixtures are being smuggled from Telangana to make fake country liquor was made by Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal.
New tax system planned
This isn't just about lost revenue, Timmapur points out that substances like CH-4 powder, smuggled in from other states, are seriously risky and not meant for drinking.
Just 1 kilo can make a whole drum of fake alcohol. Seizures have been reported in Raichur.
To fix this, Karnataka might push for CH-4 to be banned under national drug laws or create its own strict rules and task force.
Plus, a new tax system based on alcohol content (not price) is planned; the government is also introducing blockchain tracking and geo-fenced e-locks to curb illegal transport, and the overall reforms are intended to raise state revenue.