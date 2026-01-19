Karnataka: Top police officer faces viral video controversy
Karnataka is in the spotlight after a video allegedly showing DGP-level IPS officer Dr. Ramachandra Rao in compromising situations at work surfaced online.
The clip, reportedly filmed inside his office during working hours, has sparked public outrage and calls for an official probe.
What's happening now
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office wants updates as the video suggests multiple women visited Rao's office.
Rao strongly denies any wrongdoing, saying the footage is fake and possibly AI-generated—he believes it's all part of a conspiracy to damage his reputation.