Karnataka traders protest against GST notices for digital sales

Small traders across Karnataka—think veggie sellers, tea stalls, and bakeries—are upset after getting GST notices for digital sales over ₹40 lakh a year. Many have stopped taking UPI and gone back to cash, even though most of what they sell is tax-exempt. They're warning of a statewide shutdown on July 25 if these notices aren't withdrawn soon.

Traders seek relief from financial burden Thousands of small businesses have received hefty tax demands—sometimes in the lakhs or crores—even when their real profits are much lower.

Traders want the government to cancel these GST notices and are protesting against the tax demands, seeking relief from the financial burden.

GST department's response to traders The GST department says tax applies to all income, whether it's cash or digital, but told traders to send proof if their goods are exempt.

Still, many traders feel this isn't enough and want the notices scrapped completely.