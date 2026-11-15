Karnataka woman missing 2019 returns, man Rajesh arrested for murder
Remember that missing person case from Karnataka back in 2019? Well, the woman everyone thought was gone forever has turned up alive, seven years later.
She'd left home to avoid an arranged marriage, but her disappearance led to Rajesh being arrested for murder.
Now, she's back, and the case is taking a whole new turn.
Officials re-examine Karnataka murder case
Rajesh has spent two years and five months in jail, insisting he was framed and even tortured by police.
With the woman now explaining she left on her own and had lived in Tamil Nadu before returning to Karnataka, officials are re-examining how things went so wrong.
The court is still sorting it out, but for Rajesh and everyone involved, it's a huge development.