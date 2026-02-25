Karnataka: Youth stabs man over mobile screen guard
In Chitradurga, Karnataka, a simple argument over a mobile screen guard turned violent when Vikram Chaudhary, who owns a local mobile shop, was stabbed in the ear by a youth on Wednesday.
A case has been registered and police are examining CCTV footage and tracing the suspect, all because of a disagreement about mobile accessories.
Police are tracing the suspect
Chaudhary suffered a serious injury to his ear and was rushed to Chitradurga District Government Hospital for emergency treatment.
Meanwhile, the attacker escaped and hasn't been caught yet.
With tensions running high—especially as local groups gathered outside the hospital demanding quick action—police are checking CCTV footage to identify the suspect, who is said to have a record of violent behavior.
The investigation is ongoing.