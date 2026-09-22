Karnataka's 108 ambulance teams threaten to quit over pay, conditions
India
Karnataka's 108 ambulance teams are threatening to quit together on September 23, 2026, after the government did not meet their demands for better pay and working conditions.
They are asking for yearly salary hikes, equal pay for all, timely payments, and basic workplace improvements.
Staff demand ₹50L, warn service disruption
The staff also want ₹50 lakh compensation to the families of employees who die in accidents while on duty, plus better rest areas and fairer shifts.
R Sridhar, president of the 108 Ambulance Employees's Association, says if the state does not act soon, emergency services could be seriously disrupted, so a quick resolution is key to keeping ambulances running when people need them most.