Karnataka's Basavaraj Horatti resigns, Saleem Ahmed to chair August 14
India
Friday was eventful in Karnataka: Basavaraj Horatti resigned as legislative council chairman, clearing the way for Congress's Saleem Ahmed to take over on August 14.
This switch, set up by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, helped avoid a no-confidence drama and keeps things smooth for the upcoming monsoon session.
Bengaluru police FIR, food safety push
Bengaluru police cracked down on fake news about comedian Kunal Kamra's show, filing an FIR against Mohan Gowda for spreading misleading claims online.
Meanwhile, the state government announced new steps to boost food safety in Bengaluru's restaurants and eateries, aiming to tackle growing worries about what's actually on our plates.