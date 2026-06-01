Karnataka's D K Shivakumar granted 2-year travel despite IT case
Karnataka's soon-to-be chief minister, D K Shivakumar, just got a two-year pass to travel abroad, even though he's facing a 2018 income tax evasion case that originated from 2017 searches.
The court made this call on May 15, saying his official duties make constant permission requests impractical.
He was accused of hiding ₹8.59 crore in cash, but the exemption allows him to travel abroad for two years subject to advance intimation and court-appearance conditions.
Shivakumar must notify Income Tax Department
Shivakumar is now free to visit places like the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, but he has to let the Income Tax Department know before each trip and stay available for court if needed.
The original case started back in 2017 after income tax raids uncovered unaccounted cash and led to a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate and a corruption case by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Shivakumar calls investigations politically motivated
Shivakumar has called these investigations politically motivated.
Despite all this legal drama, he was the Congress leader and later became deputy chief minister—proving that political challenges haven't slowed him down much.