Karnataka's D K Shivakumar granted 2-year travel despite IT case

Shivakumar must notify Income Tax Department

Shivakumar is now free to visit places like the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, but he has to let the Income Tax Department know before each trip and stay available for court if needed.

The original case started back in 2017 after income tax raids uncovered unaccounted cash and led to a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate and a corruption case by the Central Bureau of Investigation.