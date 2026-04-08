Karnataka's Khandre considers wildlife sterilization or vaccination to reduce conflicts
Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre is considering sterilizing or vaccinating certain wild animals to help reduce the growing number of conflicts between people and wildlife in the state.
He says any decision will involve open discussions with all stakeholders first.
Khandre suggests relocation, Karnataka pushes sanctuary
Khandre also suggested that forest dwellers could voluntarily relocate for better living conditions and to give wildlife more space.
After a recent fatal elephant attack in Kodagu, he offered condolences and promised government support for the victim's family.
Meanwhile, Karnataka is pushing for an elephant sanctuary, despite a central government roadblock, and plans to submit its proposal after due deliberation, showing it is serious about balancing conservation with community safety.