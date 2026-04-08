Karnataka's Khandre considers wildlife sterilization or vaccination to reduce conflicts

Khandre suggests relocation, Karnataka pushes sanctuary

Khandre also suggested that forest dwellers could voluntarily relocate for better living conditions and to give wildlife more space.

After a recent fatal elephant attack in Kodagu, he offered condolences and promised government support for the victim's family.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is pushing for an elephant sanctuary, despite a central government roadblock, and plans to submit its proposal after due deliberation, showing it is serious about balancing conservation with community safety.