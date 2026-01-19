Karnataka's young panchayat leader gets Republic Day invite

Why does it matter?

Pallatharu has led big changes—her team has been collecting waste from the houses and segregating it, and over 75% of households have declared they will hand over segregated waste and have a toilet in their houses.

Her "Swachha Mane Swachha Goshane" campaign got over 75% of families on board with better hygiene habits.

She's also delivered new water connections, a solid waste facility, and even lake upgrades—all while keeping things transparent and efficient.

For young people who care about real impact at the local level (or just want proof that change is possible), her story is worth a scroll.