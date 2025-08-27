Kartarpur Sahib almost completely submerged in water after heavy rain
What's the story
The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, has been severely affected by flooding after heavy rainfall and the subsequent release of volumes of water into the Ravi River from across the border. The Ravi flows along the border between India and Pakistan at Dera Baba Nanak, and the gurdwara is located across the river. The Kartarpur Corridor, which allows visa-free access to this historic Sikh shrine, is also inundated with floodwaters.
Evacuation efforts
200,000 people evacuated in Pakistan
The heavy rainfall in Pakistan has forced authorities to evacuate nearly 200,000 people from flood-prone areas. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan issued an advance alert about rising water levels in the Sutlej River and possible flooding. Evacuations are underway in various districts of eastern Punjab province.
Visuals of the flooding
Today Morning Guruduwara Kartarpur Sahib is under water after heavy rainfall and flood around Narowal.— Vishal Anand (@VishalAnand93) August 27, 2025
Prayers 🙏🙏🙏@pmln_org#FloodAlert #FloodRelief #PunjabFloods2025 #Narowal pic.twitter.com/7l8NstE5BQ
Border impact
Several villages in India inundated
On the Indian side of the border, several villages in Punjab's Gurdaspur district have been submerged after a major breach in the Dhussi embankment near Dera Baba Nanak. The breach allowed water from the Ravi River to flood multiple villages around Dera Baba Nanak. Thousands of acres of farmland are now underwater, and many homes have been inundated.
Crop threat
Fears grow as cracks appear in embankment
In Amritsar's Ajnala area, fears are growing as cracks have appeared in the Dhussi embankment near Bedi Chhanna and Ghonewal villages. With rising water levels, standing crops are threatened, and many families are evacuating to safer areas. Adding to the woes, water levels in the Sutlej and Beas, as well as other seasonal rivulets, have risen due to heavy rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Relief measures
Relief operations underway
The Punjab government has set up a central flood control room at Jalandhar's Circuit House to coordinate relief operations. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the closure of all schools in the state from August 27 to 30 as more rainfall is expected. Many families affected by flooding have moved into relief camps or shifted with relatives.