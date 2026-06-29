Karukkakurichi boy, 9, found dead near pond, 17-year-old arrested
India
A heartbreaking incident in Tamil Nadu's Karukkakurichi village saw a nine-year-old boy go missing while playing near his home.
Later that evening, his body was found near a pond with visible injuries.
Police quickly arrested a 17-year-old after eyewitnesses and his own confession pointed to him.
Teen admits attempted sexual assault, strangling
Local children told police they had seen the teen with the victim just before he disappeared.
During questioning, the teenager admitted to attempting sexual assault and then strangling the boy when he resisted.
He is now facing murder and POCSO Act charges and has been sent to a juvenile home.