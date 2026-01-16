Mary Kom's ex-husband shares kids' response to her alleged affair

Karung Onkholer (Onler) Kom, the ex-husband of Olympic medalist Mary Kom , recently spoke about their children. He said they were "heartbroken" and "very unhappy" after hearing allegations of their mother's affair. The couple has four children together: twin sons born in 2007, a third son born in 2013, and a daughter adopted in 2018.

Father's assurance 'I will always be their father' In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kom said, "I met my oldest kids recently." "We spent some time together. They were heartbroken and very unhappy with their mother's alleged affair." "One of them said they wanted to beat up the man. I told them to let go and focus on the happy things and memories." "And that I will always be here for them, no matter what. That I would always be their father."

Counterclaims Kom's response to Mary's allegations Kom has denied all allegations made by Mary, including accusations of financial misconduct. He called them a "cheap attempt to gain sympathy." He told the outlet, "In almost 20 years of marriage, I supported in every way possible. Now, she is accusing me of siphoning off her money." "I dare Mary and anyone else spreading these stories to prove that I've ever done anything like that." The couple announced their divorce in 2023, citing personal issues and requesting privacy.

