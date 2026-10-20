Karwa Chauth October 29 2026 moonrise times vary across cities
India
Karwa Chauth is happening on Thursday, October 29, 2026, and moonrise times are different depending on where you are.
In New Delhi, expect the moon at 8:17pm
Mumbai folks will see it at 9:00pm
Noida gets an early peek at 8:16pm while Bengaluru can look up around 8:55pm.
Fasting 6:31am puja 5:38pm to 6:56pm
For those fasting, timing is everything: fasting starts at 6:31am and ends only after moonrise.
The main puja window is from 5:38pm to 6:56pm.
Don't forget to prep your puja thali and check your local Panchang for exact timings so you can break your fast right on cue!